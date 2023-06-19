Legislation around the new rules pertaining to the two-pot retirement system, which will take effect in March 2024, has been published.
As it stands, South Africans will be able to cash out a third of their retirement savings throughout their career.
Business Day TV discussed the implications of this with John Anderson, retirement product solutions specialist at AlexForbes Group; and Michelle Acton, retirement reform executive at Old Mutual.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Two-pot retirement system in focus
Business Day TV spoke to John Anderson from AlexForbes Group and Michelle Acton from Old Mutual
Legislation around the new rules pertaining to the two-pot retirement system, which will take effect in March 2024, has been published.
As it stands, South Africans will be able to cash out a third of their retirement savings throughout their career.
Business Day TV discussed the implications of this with John Anderson, retirement product solutions specialist at AlexForbes Group; and Michelle Acton, retirement reform executive at Old Mutual.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos