WATCH: Two-pot retirement system in focus

Business Day TV spoke to John Anderson from AlexForbes Group and Michelle Acton from Old Mutual

By Business Day TV - 19 June 2023

Legislation around the new rules pertaining to the two-pot retirement system, which will take effect in March 2024, has been published.

As it stands, South Africans will be able to cash out a third of their retirement savings throughout their career.

Business Day TV discussed the implications of this with John Anderson, retirement product solutions specialist at AlexForbes Group; and Michelle Acton, retirement reform executive at Old Mutual.

