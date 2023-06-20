At the time of writing, Naidu said Mcwayi’s colleagues were too distraught to speak about him.
Police urged to seek help after cop dies in double suicide
Image: SUPPLIED
Worried Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has urged police not to bottle up how they are feeling but rather to speak to their commanders about their emotional and mental health issues.
This comes after the police were left to mourn the death of a 35-year-old colleague, who reportedly took his own life at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the late policeman, a constable attached to the Mthatha Flying Squad, was at his home at Sisson Street in Fortgale in Mthatha on Saturday night with his 20-year-old cousin and their girlfriends.
She said after the cousin had walked out of the house, a gunshot was heard.
“When everyone ran outside, they found the cousin lying against the wall with a gunshot wound to his head.
“It is alleged that the cousin shot himself with the constable’s service pistol,” Naidu said.
“According to witnesses, the police officer then panicked, picked up the firearm and shot himself in the head. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”
The dead constable has been identified as Mbuyiseli Mcwayi, a police officer for more than five years.
He reportedly joined the police in 2018 and had been a member of the Mthatha Flying Squad since 2019.
At the time of writing, Naidu said Mcwayi’s colleagues were too distraught to speak about him.
The cousin, who also died, was identified as Luyanda Qalula.
Naidu said the incident had left Mene “extremely sad”.
The circumstances surrounding the double tragedy were under investigation, and inquest dockets had been opened.
Mene said a thorough investigation would be conducted.
She urged members to speak to their commanders about any matters that could cause emotional or mental stress.
“We have our in-house employee health and wellness department with trained psychologists and social workers to assist members deal with their emotional stress problems.
“Resorting to extreme measures is no solution. There are no problems that cannot be resolved.”
Mene expressed condolences to the families of the two dead men.
