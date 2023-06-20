Proposed citrus farming project leaves sour taste
Service providers take further action to get department of rural development to pay up for work done in Amathole area
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 20 June 2023
A farming project expected to create about 300 jobs in the Amathole area has failed to take off, with the Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform accused of “collapsing” it by failing to pay the service providers it had appointed...
