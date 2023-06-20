Qonce woman finally gets RDP home — 21 years after official blunder
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 20 June 2023
The Eastern Cape department of human settlements has finally corrected an administrative blunder it made more than 20 years ago when a Qonce woman’s RDP house was wrongly allocated to someone else...
The Eastern Cape department of human settlements has finally corrected an administrative blunder it made more than 20 years ago when a Qonce woman’s RDP house was wrongly allocated to someone else...
