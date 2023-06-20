Bester's expensive clothing has come under scrutiny after his team of lawyers reportedly dropped him in April due to “failure to pay legal costs”.
“The legal team which was due to represent Thabo Bester on May 16 will no longer represent him due to 'failure to pay legal costs',” SABC News reported.
On Tuesday, Bester's two legal representatives withdrew from the case after “reaching an amicable agreement” to no longer represent him.
Advocate Jeremiah Pela and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou withdrew from the case just hours before their client was due to appear with eight other co-accused.
When proceedings finally got under way just before 11am, Pela addressed the court on an application to be recused from the matter.
“We request to bring an application for recusal on this matter. Myself and the instructing attorney, Mr Ndou, had a discussion with our client and we reached an amicable agreement that there won't be further instructions from today.
“So based on that, we do not have further instructions to proceed with this matter and if the court is inclined, it is our humble request for the court to accept our request to be recused,” he said.
The case has been postponed to August 8.
TimesLIVE
Thabo Bester appears virtually in 'R30k Louis Vuitton sweater'
Reporter
Image: Screengrab
Rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's virtual appearance at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday has tongues wagging after he was seen wearing what appeared to be a pricey Louis Vuitton sweater.
If authentic, the sweater, according to an online fashion site, costs $1,655 (R30,000).
This is the second time Bester has been seen wearing an expensive clothing item for a virtual court appearance.
In May, he appeared in a black Burberry hoodie valued at R19,000.
Bester's expensive clothing has come under scrutiny after his team of lawyers reportedly dropped him in April due to “failure to pay legal costs”.
“The legal team which was due to represent Thabo Bester on May 16 will no longer represent him due to 'failure to pay legal costs',” SABC News reported.
On Tuesday, Bester's two legal representatives withdrew from the case after “reaching an amicable agreement” to no longer represent him.
Advocate Jeremiah Pela and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou withdrew from the case just hours before their client was due to appear with eight other co-accused.
When proceedings finally got under way just before 11am, Pela addressed the court on an application to be recused from the matter.
“We request to bring an application for recusal on this matter. Myself and the instructing attorney, Mr Ndou, had a discussion with our client and we reached an amicable agreement that there won't be further instructions from today.
“So based on that, we do not have further instructions to proceed with this matter and if the court is inclined, it is our humble request for the court to accept our request to be recused,” he said.
The case has been postponed to August 8.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos