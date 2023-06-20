Three Bufallo City initiates killed in fire

Three initiates were burnt to death at their grass initiation hut (ibhoma) in Mdantsane on Tuesday morning.
Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso confirmed the tragedy and sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families.
“We are mourning the death of three young men whose lives were cut short when the initiation hut in Mdantsane was engulfed by fire. We are faced with a calamity,” Gwadiso said.
Gwadiso said details of the incident were still unclear.
“We heard that the fire started outside and they were trapped inside,” Gwadiso said.
Gwadiso called upon traditional nurses and initiates to be vigilant and always monitor fires. He said traditional nurses should never leave initiates alone, especially at night.
Gwadiso dispatched officials and monitoring teams to visit the families and investigate.
Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said: “It is with sadness that we announce the first incidences of initiates' death in the 2023 Winter season,” he said
He said that the three initiates were 17 years old and all had undergone the rite illegally.
Ngam said that they were circumcised and underwent initiation on Friday June 16.
“Traditional nurses assisted in extinguishing the fire and two of the initiates were rushed to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane. Both succumbed to their burns hours after admission to the burns unit at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital,” Ngam said.
“It is reported that their traditional nurse — whose name is known — was not with initiates when the hut caught fire,” he said
Ngam said that Vulindlela police had opened an inquest pending an investigation.
According to a Mdantsane tradition surgeon Andile Siko, who posted details of the incident on social media, it took place at an initiation camp in NU4 near Mount Ruth.
“Other traditional nurses who were in the nearby traditional huts first thought the fire was light from a passing vehicle. But, on further investigation, they found that the initiation hut was engulfed by fire and the initiates were trapped inside.
“The traditional nurses tried to assist and managed to drag out two of them who succumbed to their injuries at the local hospital hours later. It is not clear where the traditional nurse has gone,” Siko said.
The initiates were from in Mdantsane.
Five years ago Esona Mgidlalana, 18, burnt to death when his initiation hut caught alight in December 2018 in East London's Amalinda.
