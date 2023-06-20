×

WATCH: What was achieved from Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace mission?

By Business Day TV - 20 June 2023
Business Day cartoon, June 19 2023. Picture: BRANDAN REYNOLDS.
SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has largely hailed the African leaders’ Russia-Ukraine peace mission as historic despite talks not having yielded any tangible results.

Overshadowing the mission is the diplomatic stand-off between SA and Polish officials and an attack on Kyiv while the leaders met.

What was achieved? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism.

