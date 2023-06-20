Youngsters do battle — on the sports field — in troubled Majola
Soccer and netball players showcase their talents at three-day tournament to mark Youth Day
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 20 June 2023
Now that peace has returned to strife-torn Majola in rural Port St Johns, rivalries of a healthier kind were reignited when young people from different villages took each other on in a battle for supremacy on the sports field...
Youngsters do battle — on the sports field — in troubled Majola
Soccer and netball players showcase their talents at three-day tournament to mark Youth Day
Now that peace has returned to strife-torn Majola in rural Port St Johns, rivalries of a healthier kind were reignited when young people from different villages took each other on in a battle for supremacy on the sports field...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos