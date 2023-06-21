Junior doctors kick off their EC internships
Health MEC welcomes hundreds of young staff being placed at hospitals across province over two years
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 21 June 2023
MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has welcomed 536 young doctors to the department of health for their two-year internships, saying their service will lead change in the province. ..
Junior doctors kick off their EC internships
Health MEC welcomes hundreds of young staff being placed at hospitals across province over two years
MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has welcomed 536 young doctors to the department of health for their two-year internships, saying their service will lead change in the province. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos