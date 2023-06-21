Mitsubishi has confirmed its new sixth-generation Triton will be unveiled on July 26.
The latest version of the 1-tonne bakkie is sure to be a head-turner thanks to its beefed-up bodywork and powerful, horizontal theme design. According to Mitsubishi, the vehicle's three-dimensional headlamps and daytime running lights give it the “sharp gaze of a hawk”. We're fond of hawks here at TimesLIVE Motoring, so we approve.
“The new Triton has been reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring,” said Seiji Watanabe, division GM of design at Mitsubishi.
“While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pickup truck, the new Triton combines agility with the brand's robust design to create an imposing look. Tough and reliable, the new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure.”
WATCH | New Mitsubishi Triton to be unveiled in July
