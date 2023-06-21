WATCH: Focus on race-based water licence allocations

Black shareholding in new water-use licences is necessary to address the racial imbalance brought about by SA’s apartheid past, according to the government.
Proposed legislation by the department of water and sanitation requires farmers to have a black shareholding of between 25% and 75% to obtain water licences, depending on how much they extract or store.
For more detail on the story, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng.
