Brics could open world of export for young traders
Roadshow focus was ensuring promises turn into contracts for budding SMEs, with funding on hand for startups
Premium
By Ted Keenan - 22 June 2023
How can South Africa’s most challenged and most vital sector, small business, leapfrog into lucrative trading opportunities overseas?..
Brics could open world of export for young traders
Roadshow focus was ensuring promises turn into contracts for budding SMEs, with funding on hand for startups
How can South Africa’s most challenged and most vital sector, small business, leapfrog into lucrative trading opportunities overseas?..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos