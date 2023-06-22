Excitement as first day of National Arts Festival arrives
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 22 June 2023
For the next 11 days, the small town of Makhanda will be the country’s largest stage, with hundreds of artists and visitors gathering for the 49th National Arts Festival (NAF). ..
Excitement as first day of National Arts Festival arrives
For the next 11 days, the small town of Makhanda will be the country’s largest stage, with hundreds of artists and visitors gathering for the 49th National Arts Festival (NAF). ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos