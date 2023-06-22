×

News

LISTEN | Renowned comedian set to dazzle audience at NAF

22 June 2023
Comedian Kate Pinchuck will stop over on East London this week with her solo show “Trash Mouth” before heading to the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.”
Image: SUPPLIED

As the whole country heads to Makhanda this week, hundreds of artists and visitors will gather for the 49th National Arts Festival (NAF). 

One of the  artists set to bring laughter is comedian Kate Pinchuck, as she makes her return in the small town of artistry.

In this episode, Daron Mann speaks to Pinchuck as she unpacks her journey to comedy.

A former Rhodes student, Pinchuck will be performing in Makhanda for the eighth time for her stand-up comedy  show "Trash mouth".

"Every year I keep saying it is my last time but I keep coming back because I love it," she said.

Despite her experience, Pinchuck says she looks up to many South African acts and advises upcoming comedians to work hard.

