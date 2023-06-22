As the whole country heads to Makhanda this week, hundreds of artists and visitors will gather for the 49th National Arts Festival (NAF).
One of the artists set to bring laughter is comedian Kate Pinchuck, as she makes her return in the small town of artistry.
In this episode, Daron Mann speaks to Pinchuck as she unpacks her journey to comedy.
A former Rhodes student, Pinchuck will be performing in Makhanda for the eighth time for her stand-up comedy show "Trash mouth".
"Every year I keep saying it is my last time but I keep coming back because I love it," she said.
Despite her experience, Pinchuck says she looks up to many South African acts and advises upcoming comedians to work hard.
DispatchLIVE
LISTEN | Renowned comedian set to dazzle audience at NAF
Image: SUPPLIED
As the whole country heads to Makhanda this week, hundreds of artists and visitors will gather for the 49th National Arts Festival (NAF).
One of the artists set to bring laughter is comedian Kate Pinchuck, as she makes her return in the small town of artistry.
In this episode, Daron Mann speaks to Pinchuck as she unpacks her journey to comedy.
A former Rhodes student, Pinchuck will be performing in Makhanda for the eighth time for her stand-up comedy show "Trash mouth".
"Every year I keep saying it is my last time but I keep coming back because I love it," she said.
Despite her experience, Pinchuck says she looks up to many South African acts and advises upcoming comedians to work hard.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos