×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Has state capture placed SA's democracy at risk? Zondo addresses the future of democracy colloquium

By TIMESLIVE - 22 June 2023

Courtesy of SABC News

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is delivering the keynote address at the “future of democracy” colloquium organised by the Human Sciences Research Council on Thursday.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Unpacking African leaders' Russia-Ukraine peace mission
WATCH: Two-pot retirement system in focus