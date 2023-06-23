Sanco sends out warning to ‘divisive’ veterans
Former leaders must stop trying to destabilise organisation after leaving it in shambles, says provincial secretary Duba
Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 23 June 2023
The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the Eastern Cape has read the riot act to its veterans accused of causing divisions in the organisation...
Sanco sends out warning to ‘divisive’ veterans
Former leaders must stop trying to destabilise organisation after leaving it in shambles, says provincial secretary Duba
The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the Eastern Cape has read the riot act to its veterans accused of causing divisions in the organisation...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos