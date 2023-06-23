Two lives were lost when a BMW SUV crashed into a tree at Gonubie, East London on Thursday night.
The occupants were both males considered to be approximately in their 40s.
The driver of the BMW SUV is believed to have lost control when the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree and both the driver and passenger died on the scene.
The accident occurred on Gonubie Main Road.
Traffic and safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the death of the two man and said it is clear that speed was the main contributing factor of the accident.
“It is with that reason that MEC Xolile Nqatha constantly is calling on all road users to reduce speed, as it has been said time and again that speed kills," said Binqose.
A culpable homicide document has been opened .
DispatchLIVE
Two dead as car rams into tree
Image: 123RF/ Fernando Gregory Milan
Two lives were lost when a BMW SUV crashed into a tree at Gonubie, East London on Thursday night.
The occupants were both males considered to be approximately in their 40s.
The driver of the BMW SUV is believed to have lost control when the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree and both the driver and passenger died on the scene.
The accident occurred on Gonubie Main Road.
Traffic and safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the death of the two man and said it is clear that speed was the main contributing factor of the accident.
“It is with that reason that MEC Xolile Nqatha constantly is calling on all road users to reduce speed, as it has been said time and again that speed kills," said Binqose.
A culpable homicide document has been opened .
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos