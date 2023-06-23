×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Health minister Joe Phaahla closes Aids conference

By TIMESLIVE - 23 June 2023

Health minister Joe Phaahla is closing the 11th annual Aids conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Unpacking African leaders' Russia-Ukraine peace mission
WATCH: Two-pot retirement system in focus