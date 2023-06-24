Deeply moving isiXhosa play gets standing ovation
Butterworth playwright Sibongakonke Mama’s ‘Ibuhlungu le Ndawo’ explores issues of identity and loss in the ruins of a home and society
Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 24 June 2023
Childhood games reawaken old ghosts for three sisters, bonded by blood and their search for home in the debut of Ibuhlungu le Ndawo, which received a standing ovation from its first audience at the National Arts Festival on Thursday night. ..
Deeply moving isiXhosa play gets standing ovation
Butterworth playwright Sibongakonke Mama’s ‘Ibuhlungu le Ndawo’ explores issues of identity and loss in the ruins of a home and society
Childhood games reawaken old ghosts for three sisters, bonded by blood and their search for home in the debut of Ibuhlungu le Ndawo, which received a standing ovation from its first audience at the National Arts Festival on Thursday night. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos