Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 24 June 2023
In a quest to start a social media series about mysterious creatures, a filmmaker from Zululand, Ryan Davy, has discovered what is believed to be the last Knysna forest elephant — and he has photographic evidence to prove it...
Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film
In a quest to start a social media series about mysterious creatures, a filmmaker from Zululand, Ryan Davy, has discovered what is believed to be the last Knysna forest elephant — and he has photographic evidence to prove it...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos