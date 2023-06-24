Mandela Park Primary has a new song to sing
Mthatha school choir now the toast of the province after successful national performances
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 24 June 2023
Despite being located in a poor community in Slovo Park informal settlement in Mthatha, Mandela Park Primary School is defying the odds in the field of choral music...
Mandela Park Primary has a new song to sing
Mthatha school choir now the toast of the province after successful national performances
Despite being located in a poor community in Slovo Park informal settlement in Mthatha, Mandela Park Primary School is defying the odds in the field of choral music...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos