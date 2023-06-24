Six people have died while seven others sustained injuries in a collision involving a bakkie and a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi on the R61 road near Corhana village just outside Mthatha on Saturday morning.
All those who died are men, five were from the bakkie and one was a man who had just been picked up by the taxi at Corhana. The injured including a young woman were rushed to a Mthatha hospital.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that the accident happened at about 7.40 am.
Both vehicles were traveling toward Mthatha from the direction of Libode or Port St Johns.
“It is alleged that a bakkie, with six occupants including the driver - was going to a traditional ceremony at a nearby village when it crashed into the back of a stationary taxi that was loading a passenger. After allegedly ploughed into the back of the mini-bus taxi, the bakkie overturned. All five men at the back of the bakkie died on the scene, while one passenger who is a man from the taxi also died,” Binqose said.
The injured, including the driver of the bakkie, was rushed to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor. The taxi driver escaped unharmed.
“The transport MEC Xolile Nqatha is calling for road users, and drivers to be particular to be extra cautious and help us avoid those crashed that can be avoided,” Binqose said.
Six dead in head-on collision near Corhana
Image: LULAMILE FENI
