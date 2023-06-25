'Marginal but significant' improvements from Eskom's generation units, says Ramokgopa

“We have added about 400MW. It is an illustration of consistent improvement. The more the units perform, they give Eskom an opportunity to do planned maintenance.”
There has been consistent performance of generating units at Eskom in the past week, with slight but marginal gains in unit performance, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Sunday.
Giving an update on the energy crisis, Ramokgopa said one of his ministry’s mandates was to lower the intensity of load-shedding.
“We have seen tremendous improvement over a passage of time,” he said.
Ramokgopa said over the five-day average period, Eskom was able to generate 29,288MW versus the previous week’s 28,889MW a day.
“We have added about 400MW. It is an illustration of consistent improvement. The more the units perform, they give Eskom an opportunity to do planned maintenance.”
He said planned maintenance has gone up from the previous week from 3,302MW to 3,451.
‘That is important. The more you have units performing, it gives us breathing space to execute planned maintenance.”
On the rate at which generating units were failing, he said this has come down by about 700MW to 15,157MW from 15,870MW the previous week.
“For the first time, we are beginning to go below the psychological mark of 15,000MW. It is an illustration of the degree improvements are made. The system is beginning to perform.”
Ramokgopa said Eskom had been able to maintain no load-shedding between midnight and 4pm, and only implementing load-shedding from 4pm to midnight.
These improvements were “marginal but significant”, he said..
“If you look at June 15, we were able to ramp up planned maintenance to 10% of [available capacity]. It was made possible because of improvements we had registered.”
He said breakdowns went below 30% of installed capacity to 28% which was evidence the system was improving.
“We have six stations whose energy availability factor [EAF] exceeds 70%.” He said Camden power station on Friday had an EAF of 81%.
Ramokgopa also commended Eskom for reaching a three-year wage agreement with unions.
“That is significant, we have been making the point that one of the things we have identified to resolve the energy crisis is to address workers’ grievances.
“The single biggest resource that is available is the workforce. We have had a workforce that had not been receiving any significant amount of any incentive over a period of time and that translated into performance.”
Ramokgopa said another victory was the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment granting Eskom a postponement in terms of the Minimum Emission Standards pertaining to the sulphur dioxide emission levels at Kusile power station.
Eskom said on Saturday the postponement meant it would be able to bring into service units 1, 2 and 3 at Kusile without the use of the flue gas desulphurisation plant until March 31 2025 while the flue gas ducts in the permanent stack were being repaired.
Ramokgopa said each unit provides 800MW and they collectively add 2,400MW to the grid.
“That’s two-and-a-half stages of load-shedding,” he said.
“I want to assure people in those localities that Eskom will do everything possible to minimise the impact of sulphur dioxide emitted into the environment.”
Ramokgopa warned that adding a lot of photovoltaic (PV) generation capacity to the grid at once could cause it to collapse.
“We are beginning to see the multiplicity of generation platforms. Our recent visit to Vietnam has indicated there are pitfalls to this exercise, that you should be very careful at the rate you are introducing new generation capacity from solar PV. It has the capacity to collapse the grid.”
