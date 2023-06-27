“Bhanga made written representations as to why he should not be suspended after making use of social media to label the DA’s federal council chair, Helen Zille, a ‘racist’, and making other unfounded allegations without evidence.
Bhanga’s Facebook post read: “Helen Zille is the most racist person. She has got of a file of all back people. Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try to destroy the ANC. I’m hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me.”
The post, posted on Saturday, went viral, garnering at least 150 shares and 340 comments.
“After considering all the arguments made by Bhanga, the PEC found his arguments to be without merit and made his suspension official,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield said the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) was now investigating Bhanga’s conduct as well as his allegations and the matter was out of the hands of the DA in the Eastern Cape.
“The FLC is a politically independent body tasked with investigation in the DA, and conducts its work without fear and favour.”
Bhanga is a former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and National Assembly member.
DA suspends Bhanga over social media post
Image: Werner Hills
Former DA provincial leader and MPL Nqaba Bhanga has been suspended by his long-time political party.
Bhanga’s suspension came after a meeting by the provincial executive committee of the DA on Tuesday, two days after Bhanga was served with a letter with intention to suspend him following an online post in which he accused federal council chair Helen Zille of racism.
Bhanga has been suspended from all party-political activities — a decision the PEC said was unanimously taken by the top brass.
In a statement, provincial leader Andrew Whitfield said a notice of intention to suspend Bhanga was delivered on Monday by the sheriff of the court and sent to Bhanga via email.
DA gives former EC leader notice of suspension after post calling Helen Zille a 'racist'
“Bhanga made written representations as to why he should not be suspended after making use of social media to label the DA’s federal council chair, Helen Zille, a ‘racist’, and making other unfounded allegations without evidence.
Bhanga’s Facebook post read: “Helen Zille is the most racist person. She has got of a file of all back people. Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try to destroy the ANC. I’m hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me.”
The post, posted on Saturday, went viral, garnering at least 150 shares and 340 comments.
“After considering all the arguments made by Bhanga, the PEC found his arguments to be without merit and made his suspension official,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield said the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) was now investigating Bhanga’s conduct as well as his allegations and the matter was out of the hands of the DA in the Eastern Cape.
“The FLC is a politically independent body tasked with investigation in the DA, and conducts its work without fear and favour.”
Bhanga is a former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and National Assembly member.
Whitfield told the Dispatch on Tuesday that Bhanga would be written a letter explaining the terms of his suspension while the FLC proceeded with its investigation into his conduct and the allegations he had made.
“He will obviously be allowed to present his evidence and argument before the federal legal commission to defend himself and prove his allegations.
“The DA remains deeply disappointed by Bhanga’s conduct, which is contrary to the party’s constitution and his previous commitment to the party, and to nonracialism.”
Efforts to get a comment from Bhanga proved fruitless at the time of writing, as his phone went to voicemail and he did reply to messages.
Zille on Sunday, in a response to the Dispatch, reduced Bhanga’s claims to a figment of his imagination, adding Bhanga had never raised the “defamatory” racist claim with her “before because it is entirely untrue”.
“When you do not have a valid argument, it is so easy to accuse someone of racism,” Zille said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos