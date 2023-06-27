Eastern Cape government back on track with fibre connectivity after vandalism ‘glitch’
Out of 2,700 sites earmarked, only 949 completed so far due to ‘floods, theft’
Premium
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 27 June 2023
The Eastern Cape government’s short-term plan of installing fibre networks at schools, hospitals and government sites throughout the province is on course for the July deadline despite technical “glitches” which halted the broadband rollout...
Eastern Cape government back on track with fibre connectivity after vandalism ‘glitch’
Out of 2,700 sites earmarked, only 949 completed so far due to ‘floods, theft’
The Eastern Cape government’s short-term plan of installing fibre networks at schools, hospitals and government sites throughout the province is on course for the July deadline despite technical “glitches” which halted the broadband rollout...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos