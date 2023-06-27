Magashule said he was still consulting with the ANC and had not formed a new political party or joined another party.
'Malema is my comrade' — Magashule sings EFF leader's praises
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has confirmed meeting Julius Malema amid revelations the EFF leader is trying to convince him to join his party.
Magashule was expelled from the governing party after its national disciplinary committee found he contravened its constitution by “suspending” party president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Malema said the EFF had spoken to Magashule about joining the party.
Magashule told Newzroom Africa this week he had not rejected the EFF.
“There was some information over the weekend that Ace Magashule is rejecting the EFF. I've never rejected the EFF,” he said.
“Julius Malema is my comrade — he's right when he says they are engaging me.”
Magashule sang Malema's praises, saying he was an activist.
“Until the last years of my life, I will fight for blacks [because] I want black unity. I will fight for Africans, in particular, because we are the majority. I will fight that radical economic transformation must happen in our lifetime and that's why I will support Malema and the others,” he said.
Magashule said he was still consulting with the ANC and had not formed a new political party or joined another party.
Last week, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the “ball is in Magashule's court” and the ruling party derives no joy from the expulsion of any member.
“We don’t know what Magashule is planning — to form a party or to leave, or to appeal to the national executive committee, or anything of that sort.
“All we know and read is he said ‘the revolution continues’ and he will respond at an appropriate time. We don’t know what that response is. All we have seen is the mobilisation on the ground, which has failed, is the burning of ANC property and T-shirts in his name, which he has not condemned,” he said.
Malema told TimesLIVE discussions between Ace and the EFF were “at an advanced stage”.
“Electoral politics are politics of numbers. It’s important that you talk to everyone.
“I’m talking to the man. When I say I’m talking to the man, I mean the EFF is in advanced engagements with Magashule.”
He said an announcement would be made once discussions had been concluded.
