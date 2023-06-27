He said it was hard to believe the operation could have been conducted without sophisticated knowledge and involvement of insiders, and called for immediate polygraph testing of staff.
More than 50 rhino horns stolen from North West Parks Board vault
About 51 rhino horns were reported stolen from the North West Parks Board's main vault in Mahikeng on Monday.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said a business burglary case had been opened.
“It is being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks],” Mokgwabone said.
Hawks spokesperson in the province, Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula, confirmed the unit had taken on the case.
DA MP Dave Bryant said it is alleged alarms were disabled and security cameras removed, allowing the thieves to execute their crime unhindered.
He said it was hard to believe the operation could have been conducted without sophisticated knowledge and involvement of insiders, and called for immediate polygraph testing of staff.
“It is now essential that all efforts are made to intercept the stolen horn before it leaves SA shores and catch those responsible.”
Bryant said of the horns stolen, 14 were large specimens, while the remaining horns were obtained during dehorning operations.
He urged environment minister Barbara Creecy to take immediate action to address the security breach and ensure the safety of South Africa's valuable rhino horn stockpiles.
“We call upon the minister to provide transparency on the incident, including a comprehensive account of the steps being taken to recover the stolen horns and bring the perpetrators to justice.”
