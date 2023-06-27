×

WATCH | Chicken Licken puts legendary coaches together in latest ad

27 June 2023
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Dr Jomo Sono and Gavin Hunt make an appearance in Chicken Licken's advert featuring coach José Mercibeaucoup's amazing 1-2-7 and 1-1-8 formations.
Image: Screenshot/Chicken Licken
Image: Screenshot/Chicken Licken

Social media is talking about Chicken Licken's advert featuring some of the country's legendary soccer coaches. 

The ad shows how fictional coach José Mercibeaucoup, or “Mazibuko” as South Africans call him, gets his winning formation after eating Chicken Licken. 

Dr Jomo Sono and Gavin Hunt make an appearance in the advert talking about Mercibeaucoup's amazing 1-2-7 and 1-1-8 formations. 

“Before coach Mazibuko came along it was all about 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formations. He is a special one,” Hunt says.

This is not the first time Chicken Licken has received a thumbs-up for its adverts. 

Previously the fast-food chain dropped a funny advert featuring US actor David Hasselhoff.

The restaurant recreated the 1980s classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce a new super slider.

In the advert Kitt, Hasselhoff’s indestructible supercar in the series, was driven by South Africa’s Michael Nyathi. 

On a mission to get his talking, expensive drive, Michael Knight, played by Hasselhoff in the popular series, is seen calling Kitt to return to America. 

Knight called Kitt but reaches voicemail. “Hello, this is Kitt. I am a little preoccupied at the moment, leave a message after this,” Kitt's voicemail is heard saying. 

