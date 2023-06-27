Western Mpondoland King: It’s time for me to get tough, King Ndamase warns
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 27 June 2023
Soft-spoken Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase, who celebrated his 40th birthday at the weekend, used the occasion to warn all those who want to do business in his kingdom to brace themselves for a stronger and no-nonsense version of himself...
Western Mpondoland King: It’s time for me to get tough, King Ndamase warns
Soft-spoken Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase, who celebrated his 40th birthday at the weekend, used the occasion to warn all those who want to do business in his kingdom to brace themselves for a stronger and no-nonsense version of himself...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos