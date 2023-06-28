Mbalula wrote the letter to the Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi, who on Monday also warned the young lions against going ahead with the conference.
ANC Eastern Cape youth league conference 'patently irregular', 'unauthorised', says Mbalula
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has read the riot act to the national task team of the party's youth league after it hosted an “unauthorised and “patently irregular” Eastern Cape electoral conference.
Mbalula on Wednesday sent a stern rebuke to the ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) members, saying he will take action against them for allowing the Youth League’s Eastern Cape conference to go ahead despite his directive that it should not.
The conference elected Luntu Sokutu as chair, Zikhona Pakade as deputy chair, Bongani Mani as secretary, Athi Daniso as deputy secretary and Unathi Hlathuka as treasurer.
The conference that elected new youth leadership in the still of the night was not supposed to go ahead, Mbalula said in his strongly worded letter to the NYTT.
The drama takes place just days before the NYTT is due to hold a national elective conference, expected to be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg this weekend.
In a letter TimesLIVE has seen, Mbalula says some of the NYTT members spread false information that in a meeting with them on Monday evening he gave the conference the go-ahead when he had not.
Mbalula wrote the letter to the Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi, who on Monday also warned the young lions against going ahead with the conference.
He also sent the letter to NYTT convener Xola Nqola, who is said to have overseen the conference.
The NYTT co-ordinator Nomasonto Motaung, also copied in the letter, has apparently been vindicated after she also sent a letter on Monday cautioning against the conference.
Mbalula says in the letter that it had been clear in their meeting on Monday night that the conference was not authorised for various reasons, including an outstanding approval from the task team’s working committee and because there was no evidence that a membership audit had been done.
“It was clear that this would render the conference non-compliant, and thus open to a challenge,” wrote Mbalula in a letter dated 28 June. “Accordingly, we directed in clear and uncertain terms that the ANCYL Eastern Cape provincial conference should not proceed, but rather be scheduled to take place after the ANCYL national congress.”
Mbalula said he expressed, in his late-night meeting with the NYTT, that he was disappointed with the conduct of some of its members. He also said he was clear that some of the members would have to be disciplined for their actions in the structure.
“Notwithstanding the directive, based on the above-mentioned evidence, that the ANCYL Eastern Cape conference be discontinued, some NYTT members decided to continue and misled the membership that the secretary-general had sanctioned the continuation of the conference,” said Mbalula.
Mbalula said he found the behaviour of some NYTT members “unacceptable and amounts to gross ill-discipline and defiance”.
“This leaves the SGO with no option but to take the necessary corrective measures.”
