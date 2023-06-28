Cry for help from youth over substance abuse scourge
We need elders, leaders who are role models, say young people attending community dialogue
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 28 June 2023
Young people in Mzamomhle Township in East London have pleaded with authorities to root out drugs in communities and for their elders to lead by example...
Cry for help from youth over substance abuse scourge
We need elders, leaders who are role models, say young people attending community dialogue
Young people in Mzamomhle Township in East London have pleaded with authorities to root out drugs in communities and for their elders to lead by example...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos