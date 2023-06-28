With ongoing load-shedding and demand for solar skyrocketing, the Electrical Contractors Association (ECA) has warned households and businesses to check the qualifications of solar system installers beyond the new PV green card.
The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) launched the PV green card in Johannesburg last month.
The card is intended to create a safe environment for end clients, installers and investors. Solar system installers undergo a theoretical and practical test, which they must pass, in order to be included in the list of certified installers in the PV green card database.
Speaking on SABC News, ECA spokesperson Mark Mfikoe called the green card into question, particularly its ability to properly inform customers of whether installers are qualified to install a solar system or not.
“It is not an accredited qualification. It is simply a creation that has got no formal recognition anywhere, other than in the world of fiction,” said Mfikoe.
Scrutinise qualifications of solar installers beyond green card, warns electrical association
SAPVIA spokesperson De Wet Taljaard said the green card ensures an installer can install a solar system and do the actual electrical work.
“The idea behind the PV green card programme is there is a registered electrician that is responsible for the AC [alternating current]. The installer is also responsible for the issuing of the certificate of compliance, which is a requirement for all electrical installations in South Africa whether they be solar PV or traditional.”
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned that adding a lot of PV generation capacity to the grid at once could cause it to collapse.
“We are beginning to see the multiplicity of generation platforms. Our recent visit to Vietnam has indicated there are pitfalls to this exercise, that you should be very careful at the rate you are introducing new generation capacity from solar PV. It has the capacity to collapse the grid,” he said.
