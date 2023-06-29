Dispatch documentary a tribute to friendship between Biko and Woods
Eastern Cape filmmakers tap into audiences at National Arts Festival
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 29 June 2023
Eastern Cape filmmakers are debuting their work at the Eastern Cape Film Expo, part of the National Arts Festival programme in Makhanda, this week...
Dispatch documentary a tribute to friendship between Biko and Woods
Eastern Cape filmmakers tap into audiences at National Arts Festival
Eastern Cape filmmakers are debuting their work at the Eastern Cape Film Expo, part of the National Arts Festival programme in Makhanda, this week...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos