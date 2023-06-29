Grandson held for murder of Joe Gqabi woman, 70
By Ziyanda Zweni - 29 June 2023
A chronically ill man from Maletswai (previously Aliwal North), who was set to receive a kidney donation from his elderly mother, has been dealt a double blow after she was stabbed to death last week — allegedly by her grandson, the man’s eldest son...
