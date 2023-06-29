Parents of the victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy have asked for support from community members to fight the scourge of underage drinking in the Buffalo City Metro.
In this episode, Daron Mann speaks to parent , Khululekile Ncandana who lost his child, Bongolethu in the tavern tragedy last year.
Bongolethu , 18 , was was one of the teens who were attending the 'pens down' celebration at the tavern on that fateful night.
In this segment, Ncadana says the family is finding it hard to heal since they have not received the results on what actually killed his son.
LISTEN | Enyobeni one year on - parents still searching for answers
Image: ALAN EASON
