Motion passed to move statue of Queen Victoria to 'museum of shame' to make way for late King Zwelithini
Image: Supplied
Members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature have supported a proposal to erect a statue to honour the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and remove one of Queen Victoria.
The all-round support emerged during a debate on the motion, which was held at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.
The debate was held in the presence of reigning Zulu monarch, Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his wife, Queen Mayisela.
King Misuzulu's father died on March 12 2021, more than 50 years after he ascended the throne.
During the debate, it was heard that the statue would be erected outside the legislature building, as the late king was also a firm believer in the progressive nature and character of the institution of traditional leadership.
Speaking during the debate, KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson and MEC for economic development, tourism & environmental affairs Siboniso Duma said discussions around the erection of the statues form part of a heritage project to address statues and historical monuments that commemorate a one-sided view of history.
Image: Sakiseni Nxumalo
He said the proposal would be in honour of the late Zulu monarch's contribution to development and peace in the province.
“Where we are seated, behind me there is a statue of Queen Victoria, which represents oppression. We said it won't be possible to have the statue of the king while there is Victoria. Victoria belongs to the museum of shame, and she must go there.
“At the right time, the late king’s statue will be erected. We have started the process, and it will be strategic to invite the king as he understands the nitty-gritty of the royal household as he is the head,” said Duma.
He said the proposal also supports the province's strategic decision to attract investment and tourism, and it will be recorded in history that in their era, they managed to recognise the late king.
Furthermore, Duma said, as per the late king's wish, there was still more work to be done to attract tourists and investment to the northern part of the province, including areas such as Nongoma and Ulundi.
Duma added that they were happy with the overall agreement by opposition parties to the motion.
King MisuZulu said he was pleased with the move to support the motion to have a statue of his father erected outside the legislature.
“As the king, we are hard at work to ensure the development and prosperity of the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond. I wish you all well and all that you do in this matter,” he said.
IFP member of the provincial legislature Blessed Gwala said the party was in full support of the motion and has been for decades, proving support to the monarch.
DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said while he was in favour of the statue, he felt it was politically motivated.
“We do support the motion for the erection of the statue. I do get the feeling that a lot of what we are debating now is somehow political grandstanding for the 2024 election. I am wondering if this is the kind of respect that we show to the late king,” said Rodgers.
National Freedom Party member Mbali Shinga said this was a historical day and they supported the motion.
Shinga said it was important for the Zulu royal household to be included in the process to avoid mistakes.
TimesLIVE
