×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | ‘eTolls’ hit New York: City wants to charge drivers up to R427 a day to combat traffic congestion

By David Shepardson - 29 June 2023

The US transportation department on Monday said it has cleared another hurdle for New York City's planned congestion mitigation pricing.

The Federal Highway Administration released a Finding of No Significant Impact for the plan proposal, saying a more comprehensive environmental analysis was unnecessary.

The decision allows the plan sponsors to advance their application to the US agency's Value Pricing Pilot Programme that "provides transportation agencies with options to manage congestion through tolling and other pricing mechanisms".

New York has said that once in place drivers could face a traffic congestion charge of up to $23 (R427) a day.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed
Minutes I McDonald's