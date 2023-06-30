The four suspects will appear in the Sasolburg magistrate's court on charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice and money laundering.
Hawks bust 5 ‘money-hungry’ cops
Image: Gareth Wilson
Four police officers accused of pocketing cash recovered from a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and a senior policewoman who allegedly made a fake relocation allowance claim have been arrested by the Hawks.
Free State head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Mokgadi Bokaba said she “is dismayed by the behaviour of members who did not think twice about betraying their oath”.
“We are relentless in our efforts to root out corruption, including within our ranks.”
In the first incident, four members attached to the Kroonstad K9 unit and Zamdela police were arrested by the Hawks' Welkom serious corruption investigation unit on Thursday.
“They are alleged to have taken R1m which they had recovered from members of the public who had helped themselves to the money during a CIT heist in Sasolburg in 2022,” said spokesperson Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli.
“Instead of registering the recovered money into the police store, the police officials pocketed the money.”
The four suspects will appear in the Sasolburg magistrate's court on charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice and money laundering.
The arrest of a fifth suspect, who is also a member of the police service, is imminent, Mohobeleli said.
In the other case, a female officer was arrested in Vereeniging on Wednesday for fraud.
Mohobeleli said she had been promoted to a lieutenant-colonel post in Kestell in 2012, but did not relocate. Instead, she allegedly travelled in an official vehicle to and from work between Bethlehem and Kestell.
“Months later, she allegedly submitted a claim for resettlement costs of R19,000. The resettlement cost is a benefit given to members who have been appointed to a post outside their primary place of residence.”
An investigation ensued and a warrant of arrest was issued. She will appear before the Kestell magistrate's court on July 12.
