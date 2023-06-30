×

New centre in Duncan Village creates critical youth facility

Department of health and NPO find a way to avoid stigma of being judged

By Anelisa Gusha - 30 June 2023

To avoid the stigma that prevents young people in Duncan Village from accessing healthcare for issues such as contraception and HIV testing, the health department has stepped up to ensure they can do so without fear of being judged.  ..

