Petrol price to decrease in July but diesel set to rise, says the AA

Petrol and illuminating paraffin prices are set for a second consecutive month of price decreases when fuel prices are officially adjusted next Wednesday. This is according to the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF). However, the Automobile Association (AA) said the data is showing diesel prices are set to increase.

“The breakdown of the data shows the average exchange rate used in the basic fuel price decreased over June from around R19.50 to the US dollar to around R18.80 to the US$, which accounts for most of the petrol price decrease,” said the AA.

“However, the movement in international oil prices is impacting negatively on diesel and contributing to its expected increase.”