×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Post Office tellers ‘stole R4.1m’ from social grant payments in Eastern Cape

By TimesLIVE - 30 June 2023
Two former Post Office tellers allegedly diverted Sassa funds into their own accounts. File photo.
Two former Post Office tellers allegedly diverted Sassa funds into their own accounts. File photo.
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter

Two former tellers at the South African Post Office (Sapo) in Butterworth have been arrested for alleged fraud involving R4.1m in South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds.

The case was investigated by the Hawks in a joint operation with Sapo and the National Prosecuting Authority. The two were arrested on Thursday.

“Both suspects were responsible for making Sassa payments at a cash pay point,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

“Between September 2020 and April 2022, they allegedly colluded in common purpose to unlawfully and intentionally flout social grant payment procedure and diverted the transactions into their pockets.” 

Eastern Cape head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for “rooting out those allegedly stealing from the poor”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed