Soft drink manufacturers in South Africa have been paying a “sugar tax” since 2018 to encourage them to decrease how much sugar goes into their drinks.
We show you how to calculate the sugar tax paid on a can of Coke in this short video.
The World Health Organisation advised you shouldn’t have more than 60g of sugar per day to stay healthy.
But how much sugar goes into a 300ml can of coke?
WATCH | How much is the sugar tax on a can of Coke?
Image: Bhekisisa
