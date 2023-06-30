Areas severely affected by heavy rains and strong winds include Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Pinetown and surrounding areas, Folweni and the north of Durban. In the Ugu district, the hardest-hit areas were Umzumbe, Umdoni and Umuziwabantu.
Preliminary reports indicate extensive damage to road infrastructure, electricity, sewer systems and housing. Many houses suffered roof damage, collapsed walls and flooding.
The provincial government said houses in eThekwini metro bore the brunt of the devastation, with about 70 houses completely destroyed and a further 110 houses partially damaged.
This has affected 552 people and left 151 individuals homeless.
In the Ugu district municipality, one house was completely destroyed while three others suffered partial damage, affecting 29 people. One person was left homeless.
The Pinetown district has reported damage to 10 schools, and further assessments are under way in the affected districts.
The agricultural sector has suffered losses, with four gardens in Inanda wards 51, 54, and 55 affected. About 700 chicken broilers in Inanda were adversely affected.
The environmental impact has resulted in pollution at Blue Lagoon Beach in Durban caused by debris from the Umgeni River.
We’re in a crisis with these heavy rains and we need to pray, says Zulu king
Reporter
Image: Supplied
The king of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has urged his people to pray harder and ask the Almighty for help against the persistent rains that have wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal this week.
The king said he would send a delegation from the royal family to visit the affected areas.
The visit comes as the death toll from the floods has risen to at least seven after many areas along the south-eastern parts were damaged when heavy rains and a tornado hit the province this week.
The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said more bodies have been discovered by search-and-rescue teams.
According to the department, the remains of three people who were washed away by the floods were found along the Umbilo River in Durban.
Death toll rises to four after devastating KZN rains
Speaking in the KZN legislature on Thursday the king said the province was facing a dark cloud with the heavy rains.
“We are all in a crisis. It's not only those who were affected by the disaster and had their houses damaged, it is all of us. I would like to pledge my support. I had conversations with senior princes and my advisory programme directors that we had to visit the affected areas and see the damage,” he said.
However, he said, since there had been death reports he, as king, could no longer visit the affected areas.
King Misuzulu said he would send delegates from the royal family to represent him.
He said such a situation requires everyone to work together, and he will always avail himself to provide assistance to people and overcome the challenges.
“I know this will not defeat us. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have experienced this. We experienced the same thing last April, and it is sad to see it is happening again. We have to ask ourselves why God is punishing us in such a manner. What have we done? As Zulus, I believe we need to pray.”
He said if there are ongoing problems with the royal family and the Shembe Church, such things will continue to happen in the province.
Six dead, two missing, 139 homes destroyed in KZN after torrential downpours
