×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BCM chasing away billions worth of property development

Finance MEC Mvoko tells Buffalo City, Eastern Cape and China Partnership Conference processing of applications must be speeded up

Premium
By Ted Keenan - 01 July 2023

Eastern Cape finance, economic development and environmental affairs MEC Mlungisi Mvoko lashed out at the Buffalo City Metro this week, accusing the city’s planning department of chasing away billions of rand worth of proposed property development because of gross inefficiency...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed