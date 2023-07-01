Frail elderly people plead for more government assistance
Eastern Cape residents in need of home care back up Human Rights Watch’s assertion that R500 Grant-in-Aid is woefully inadequate
Premium
By Mkhuseli Sizani - 01 July 2023
Sylvia Lusithi, 73, from Polar Park in Dimbaza, is blind and lives in a cluster of homes built for disabled people, but says they have no security and are vulnerable to crime...
Frail elderly people plead for more government assistance
Eastern Cape residents in need of home care back up Human Rights Watch’s assertion that R500 Grant-in-Aid is woefully inadequate
Sylvia Lusithi, 73, from Polar Park in Dimbaza, is blind and lives in a cluster of homes built for disabled people, but says they have no security and are vulnerable to crime...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos