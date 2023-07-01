Icon Marathon organisers seek to change youth’s attitude to sport
Nelson Mandela Museum CEO says former president would turn in his grave over youngpeople’s behaviour
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 01 July 2023
The late Nelson Mandela, who was a gifted sportsman in his youth, would be disappointed that young people were not benefiting from the freedom that he and others had so gallantly fought for...
Icon Marathon organisers seek to change youth’s attitude to sport
Nelson Mandela Museum CEO says former president would turn in his grave over youngpeople’s behaviour
The late Nelson Mandela, who was a gifted sportsman in his youth, would be disappointed that young people were not benefiting from the freedom that he and others had so gallantly fought for...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos