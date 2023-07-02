Mlaza encouraged artists to never give up on their dreams.
"[They must] believe in [themselves], know your story, respect and be patient and most importantly pray,” she said.
Mbangeni, on the other hand, is well-travelled and will be performing for the second time in that part of the world.
She arrived in the bustling city on Thursday and is excited about sharing SA indigenous music and poetry with expo audiences.
“It is a huge expo across the world that will take my brand and my product, which is indigenous SA music, to the world.
“It’s a continuous inspiration and access to markets that I’m looking forward to and I know it’s going to be a success because Asia treasures indigenous knowledge systems.”
One of her poems she will share is The Tribute to Nelson Mandela.
“He is known across the globe. I feel our heritage needs to be preserved to sustain our heritage intelligence and speak to the world about the beauty, resilience and strength of our country.
“I’m very excited. It’s one of the big breaks of my life because it’s a relevant platform where you are selling not just showcasing and there are buyers and collaborating ...”
Mbangeni will also be promoting her albums, I Am African and I Am African Acapella.
“I’m so glad I get to do this and let my voice be heard across the world and showcasing my Xhosa regalia across the world.
“There’s no greater feeling than showing the great image of my people from the home of legends [Eastern Cape].”
DispatchLIVE
Artists excited to share unique Xhosa music, culture at Asia World Expo
‘There’s no greater feeling than showing the great image of my people from the home of legends,’ says Jessica Mbangeni
Image: SUPPLIED
Two Eastern Cape artists are set to ignite the stage at the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong with their unique indigenous sound, style and Xhosa culture.
Afro-pop singer and guitarist Nonguquko Mlaza, 37, of Port St Johns, and praise poet, singer and creator of Kwantu Afrocentric Designs Jessica Mbangeni, 45, of Ngqamakhwe, have been invited, among a throng of creatives from all over the world, to be part of the expo, which runs until Monday.
Mlaza, signed under Kwathole Conexion Label and known by the stage name Csana, is excited about what will be her first international performance.
“I’m so excited to share my story with the world, and my culture, through music,” Mlaza told the Dispatch.
She set to release her single, Tatomncinci, in July.
Her music is a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, fused with IsiMpondo.
Unique platform gives Xhosa creatives the opportunity to celebrate
Mlaza said her upbringing and experiences had inspired her music, which made it both relatable and meaningful to her fans.
“I will perform Tamncinci, my single that I will release soon, and some beautiful songs from my previous album, songs like Sgantsontso.
“It’s an honour to be able to fly the flag high and showcase the amazing talent that our country has to offer.
“I can’t wait to connect with other musicians and industry professionals worldwide and share our unique sound and culture with them.
“This will be an incredible experience that I will never forget.
“I’m excited to meet new people from different cultures and learn their way of doing things and network with different people, including tasting different dishes.
“A new song might come out. Who knows? Watch the space.
“This trip is dedicated to my late mom who passed away in the same month last year, and may she bless me more so that I can bless you [supporters] more.
“I am just a village girl who is taking over world stages with Isimpondo-inspired music.”
Biko centre honours isiXhosa literary figures
Mlaza encouraged artists to never give up on their dreams.
"[They must] believe in [themselves], know your story, respect and be patient and most importantly pray,” she said.
Mbangeni, on the other hand, is well-travelled and will be performing for the second time in that part of the world.
She arrived in the bustling city on Thursday and is excited about sharing SA indigenous music and poetry with expo audiences.
“It is a huge expo across the world that will take my brand and my product, which is indigenous SA music, to the world.
“It’s a continuous inspiration and access to markets that I’m looking forward to and I know it’s going to be a success because Asia treasures indigenous knowledge systems.”
One of her poems she will share is The Tribute to Nelson Mandela.
“He is known across the globe. I feel our heritage needs to be preserved to sustain our heritage intelligence and speak to the world about the beauty, resilience and strength of our country.
“I’m very excited. It’s one of the big breaks of my life because it’s a relevant platform where you are selling not just showcasing and there are buyers and collaborating ...”
Mbangeni will also be promoting her albums, I Am African and I Am African Acapella.
“I’m so glad I get to do this and let my voice be heard across the world and showcasing my Xhosa regalia across the world.
“There’s no greater feeling than showing the great image of my people from the home of legends [Eastern Cape].”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos