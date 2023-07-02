Zulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini has travelled to Eswatini for medical treatment as he suspects he may have been poisoned.
This is according to the traditional prime minister to the royal family, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who said he had received the communication from Prince Vumile, the king's brother.
He confirmed the king was doing well at a hospital in Eswatini, after taking ill on Saturday.
“I am informed that His Majesty's senior induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the king, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned. When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned.
“He immediately sought out medical treatment in Eswatini. I am informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa as his parents had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died.
“Should there be any reason for further investigations, that will be attended to by the authorities.”
TimesLIVE
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini in Eswatini hospital, suspects poisoning: Buthelezi
Image: Sakiseni Nxumalo
TimesLIVE
