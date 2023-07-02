×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini in Eswatini hospital, suspects poisoning: Buthelezi

By TimesLIVE - 02 July 2023
Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini is in hospital in eSwatini. File image
Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini is in hospital in eSwatini. File image
Image: Sakiseni Nxumalo

Zulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini has travelled to Eswatini for medical treatment as he suspects he may have been poisoned.

This is according to the traditional prime minister to the royal family, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who said he had received the communication from Prince Vumile, the king's brother.

He confirmed the king was doing well at a hospital in Eswatini, after taking ill on Saturday.

“I am informed that His Majesty's senior induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the king, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned. When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned.

“He immediately sought out medical treatment in Eswatini. I am informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa as his parents had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died.

Should there be any reason for further investigations, that will be attended to by the authorities.”

TimesLIVE

We’re in a crisis with these heavy rains and we need to pray, says Zulu king

The king of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has urged his people to pray harder and ask the Almighty for help against the persistent rains ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed