News

Police breakthrough in murder of taxi official Charmaine Bailey

By TimesLIVE - 02 July 2023
Taxi association employee Charmaine Bailey was shot dead while attending a meeting in May.
Image: Supplied

A suspect will appear in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a Cape Town woman taxi association training officer.

Charmaine Bailey, who was employed by the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association regional taxi council, was shot dead while attending a meeting in May in Wynberg.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspect, aged 32, was apprehended on Saturday in Hout Bay during a police tracing operation.

Taxi violence is rife in the Western Cape. Authorities have recorded 555 taxi-related cases, including murders and attempted murders, committed between 2019 to 2022.

TimesLIVE

