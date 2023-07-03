×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

AmaBhungane gag order set aside

By TIMESLIVE - 03 July 2023
The Moti Group had controversially obtained a gagging order against investigative journalists amaBhungane who were ordered to return confidentially sourced documents.
The Moti Group had controversially obtained a gagging order against investigative journalists amaBhungane who were ordered to return confidentially sourced documents.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

The amaBhungane investigative unit on Monday gained victory in their case against the Moti Group.

The high court in Johannesburg ruled in favour of amaBhungane, setting aside an order to hand over what the Moti group had said were stolen” documents and stop them from reporting on these documents,

Last month, a revised order was made after an agreement was reached, setting aside the order to hand over the documents but requiring the document trove, with the seemingly damning information, to be preserved until the matter is heard and finalised in the Johannesburg high court,

The documents had reportedly been leaked by a whistle-blower.

The Moti Group was ordered to pay costs for four of the respondents.

The Moti Group had maintained that the legal dispute between themselves and amaBhungane is not about “gagging” media but about preventing journalists from reporting on stolen information. 

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed